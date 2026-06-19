Guru Arjan Dev’s sacrifice an eternal message of truth, righteousness, says Haryana CM

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the sacrifice of the fifth Sikh master Guru Arjan Dev is a unique example of truth, righteousness, humanity and spiritual strength in Indian history. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini along with Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet) chief Giani Harpreet Singh during a state- level event to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

“Guru’s sacrifice is not only the heritage of the Sikh community but a source of inspiration for the entire nation. His life and martyrdom inspire us never to bow before injustice, oppression and falsehood,” Saini said, addressing a state-level function organised in Panchkula on Thursday.

A documentary film based on the life of the Guru was also screened on the occasion.

The chief minister said that Guru Arjan Dev played a historic role in uniting society and bringing humanity together.

“By compiling the teachings of saints such as Sant Kabir, Sant Namdev, Baba Farid, and Sant Ravidas in Guru Granth Sahib, Guru Arjan Dev created an unparalleled example of unity in diversity,” said Saini.

“His martyrdom is the highest example of spiritual resilience, inner strength and unwavering faith in God,” Saini said, calling upon the youth to draw inspiration from the glorious history and sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus.

He said that when young people understand their heritage and history, they gain confidence and become more capable of contributing to nation-building.