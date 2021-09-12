Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana holds faculty development programme on computing skills

A total of 39 participants, who attended the faculty development programme, were awarded certificates on the concluding day
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The FDP included sessions on basic computer usage, email management, spreadsheet handling, and Google Form creation. (Representative photo)

Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, conducted ‘Spark your basic computing skills’, a week-long faculty development programme (FDP), for its teaching and non-teaching staff.

Under the aegis of IQAC, the department of computer science and applications conducted the FDP under the guidance of Daisy Wadhwa, head of the department.

Harpreet Kaur, assistant professor, conducted the sessions. The FDP included sessions on basic computer usage, email management, spreadsheet handling, and Google Form creation.

A total of 39 participants, who attended the FDP, were awarded certificates on the concluding day.

During the valedictory session, principal Maneeta Kahlon said that learning is a lifelong process and it is important for educators to stay updated with the latest in the world of technology.

