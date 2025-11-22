Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniv: Month-long tributes to conclude with PM Modi leading Kurukshetra event on November 25

Ever since Haryana Assembly passed a resolution unanimously on August 25 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur “in a befitting manner”, the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government has been moving swiftly—and systematically—to take the lead in remembering the supreme sacrifice of “Hind-ki-chadar”, the ninth Sikh Guru. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inspecting event venues in Kurukshetra on Friday. (Source: X)

What began as a legislative tribute during the monsoon session has evolved into a month-long series of state-wide programmes, culminating in Kurukshetra on November 25, three months after the resolution was passed.

Haryana and Punjab are preparing parallel commemorations to showcase both reverence and subtle political posturing to remember Guru Teg Bahadur, who was beheaded in November 1675 in public at Chandni Chowk in Delhi on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for resisting forced conversion to Islam.

While Haryana has lined up a grand state level function in Kurukshetra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, Punjab has planned three days programmes, including a special assembly session in Anandpur Sahib.

The mega function in Kurukshetra, where all the 10 Sikh Gurus are said to have set their feet–eight in Guru roop and two in Sewak roop–comes in the midst of CM Saini undertaking a series of low-key visits to Punjab in recent months.

Political observers say the frequency of Saini’s Punjab visits and a series of pro-Sikh community steps Haryana government has taken “clearly suggest a carefully crafted backdoor diplomacy” aimed at softening the BJP’s image in the border state where the party continues to face resistance, especially after farmers’ agitation.

The commemorative events across Haryana began on November 1 with a record-setting 350 blood donation drives so far leading to 27,000 blood units collection, 3.5 lakh students participation in essay contests, story recitation events, multi-leg Shahidi Yatras, marathons drawing tens of thousands, institutional renaming, and new academic and infrastructural initiatives dedicated to the Guru’s legacy.

‘Haryana has shown the way’

According to Tarlochan Singh, former MP, who is recognised as a voice for the Sikhs, Haryana has shown the way in how such historic anniversaries should be commemorated. “I have witnessed many milestones and commemorations in my lifetime, but none match the scale and detail of what Haryana is doing,” Singh said, adding that planning has been meticulous and what CM Saini has done goes beyond events.

“Saini has taken decisions which will create lasting markers of remembrance. The upcoming Sikh museums, naming of roads, educational institutions, hospitals and academic chairs after Guru Teg Bahadur, dedicating green belts and stretches of public space in his name are enduring tributes. This is how an anniversary is truly commemorated.”

While Saini himself has been personally monitoring the planning of events, CM had dispatched Prabhleen Singh, officer on special duty (OSD), to travel across the state and personally meet all the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to sensitise them about the upcoming mega show, ensuring assistance to local level religious processions and other events.

“Haryana’s observance has grown into one of the most elaborate nationwide tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur’s supreme sacrifice. Haryana has taken a lead,” said the OSD.

Programmes which are being organised in Haryana are “Suno kahani Guru Teg Bahadur ki”, in which 350 students from every district are participating. First Shaheedi Yatra began on November 8 from Sirsa followed by Panchkula, Faridabad, and Yamunanagar.

A national seminar on Guru Teg Bahadur was held in Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, where the CM announced to set up a Guru Teg Bahadur research chair. A Government Polytechnic College in Ambala was renamed after Guru Teg Bahadur.

Jathedar Baljeet Singh Daduwal, chairman of the dharamprachar panel of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), said that the four Shaheedi Yatras will culminate on November 24 at a gurdwara in Kurukshetra built in memory of the sixth Sikh Guru. “Had the ninth Guru not made the supreme sacrifice, the demography of present-day India would have been different. It will be a mega event in Kurukshetra spread across a 250-acre area. People are coming out in large numbers to participate in the programmes...We are overwhelmed,” Daduwal said.

Former MP Tarlochan Singh said, “Chief minister Saini is leading from the front. The kind of efforts he is making for this sacred occasion will also leave a lasting imprint on people’s minds.”