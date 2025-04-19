Menu Explore
Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his entire clan to protect religion, society: Haryana CM

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 19, 2025 06:40 AM IST

Saini said this in Kurukshetra’s Beed Mathana village where he inaugurated Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Dwar at the village entrance and announced a grant of ₹11 lakh to a local Gurudwara Committee.

On the birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that he sacrificed his entire clan for the protection of religion and society.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini paying obeisance at a gurdwara in Beed Mathana village on the birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur on Friday. (Sourced)
This sacrifice and renunciation, he said, should always be remembered and society needs to adopt the ideals, teachings and words of the Guru in their lives.

Saini said this in Kurukshetra’s Beed Mathana village where he inaugurated Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Dwar at the village entrance and announced a grant of 11 lakh to a local gurudwara committee.

Saini said that Guru Teg Bahadur had reached Lohgarh in Yamunanagar from Kurukshetra via this route and the government will build a grand museum in this holy town to preserve the words and history of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji as well as all the Gurus.

Former minister Subhash Sudha, BJP district president Tajinder Singh Goldy, chairman Dharamvir Mirzapur and others were present.

