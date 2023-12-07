Had alerted Rajasthan cops about threat to Gogamedi: Punjab

Punjab Police had shared inputs with its counterpart in Rajasthan regarding the threat to the life of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, official sources said on Wednesday.

In February, the Punjab director general of police (DGP) office had communicated to Rajasthan Police, stating that notorious gangster Sampat Nehra of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has plans to kill Gogamedi .

Gogamedi was shot dead by two persons in the living room of his house in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Tuesday. Rohit Godara of the Bishnoi gang took responsibility of the murder.

