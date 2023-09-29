Hangzhou Asian Games: Jhajjar’s Nimana village celebrates shooting star Palak Gulia’s gold medal

Celebrations broke out at Jhajjar’s Nimana village after local girl Palak Gulia secured gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event and silver in the 10m team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday. Celebrations broke out at Palak Gulia’s house in Jhajjar after she won gold in women’s 10 m air pistol event in Asian games. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Gulia’s family members exchanged sweets and lauded her efforts. Her uncle, Jagbir Singh alias Kala Pardan, who is a former zila parishad member, said that his niece along with her parents have been staying in Gurgaon and she used to practice at Faridabad range.

“When she does not perform well, she does not blame the grip, lights, pistol, coaches or family atmosphere. She has the determination to perform well in every game and I am proud of her achievement. She started shooting in 2018, at the age of 13,” he added.

Shooter Palak Gulia in action during the women's 10m air pistol (individual) event at the ongoing Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou on Friday. (ANI)

Palak’s father Jogender is a businessman in Gurgaon, who devotes half of his time to work and the rest for his daughter.

He said his daughter had bagged silver in ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Shooting Championships in Cairo in October 2022, two silver medals at the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Korea in November 2022, silver in air pistol team and mixed air pistol team at the ISSF World Cup championship in Korea in July 2022, two golds in the Suhl IJC ISSF junior cup, one each for individual and women’s team events, and a silver in the mixed team category.

He further said that his daughter has a fighting spirit. Recalling an incident, Palak’s father Joginder said that his daughter, then 11, got injured during an athletic tournament but continued shooting despite bleeding in her legs.

Jogender said that they had shifted to Gurgaon five years ago to give better training and exposure to Palak.

“Earlier she was enrolled at Sehwag International School in Jhajjar and later we shifted her to St Xavier’s High School in Gurgaon. She trained at Faridabad range and we travel daily from Gurgaon to Faridabad. Her training is our priority and the Faridabad range is equipped with the best facilities, training equipment and competition atmosphere,” he added.

