Hansi village stir for water supply: Over 30 khap panchayats warn of intensified protest

Extending support to residents of Hansi’s Chanot village who have been protesting for 43 days while demanding a connection from the under-construction Bhakra drinking water pipeline, representatives of several khap panchayats on Saturday warned of intensifying the protest if the issue was not resolved.

Representatives of various panchayats addressing mediapersons in Hansi on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/Ht)

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Representatives of around 30 khap panchayats gathered in Hansi. Addressing the gathering, Roghi khap head Sumer Singh accused the government of mishandling the issue. He claimed that a connection had initially been installed but was later removed with police assistance, triggering resentment among the villagers. He also flayed the police action against villagers during the removal of the connection. “Action should be taken against police personnel for cane-charging the protesters,” khap leaders said.

According to khap panchayats, in case the issue remains unresolved, panchayats from neighbouring states would also be invited to join the agitation.

Meanwhile, villagers lamented that their recent meeting with the CM remained inconclusive as the latter made it clear that the Bhakra pipeline was a part of the centrally sponsored AMRUT scheme meant for drinking water supply for urban areas. However, the chief minister assured that the government was ready to lay a separate pipeline for Chanot from the same source.

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{{^usCountry}} Hansi superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said that the police were monitoring the protest closely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hansi superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said that the police were monitoring the protest closely. {{/usCountry}}

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