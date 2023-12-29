At least 20 spots within the city have become hotspots for potential mishaps, especially during the foggy weather, due to the inadequate placement of electricity poles and transformers. Haphazard poles a risk for city commuters during fog in Ludhiana (HT Photo)

A recent meeting conducted by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Wednesday highlighted this critical matter. In response, city authorities and relevant stakeholders, including traffic police and NGOs, have joined forces to identify these hazardous poles and transformers.

Member of the Road Safety Council, Punjab, Rahul Verma revealed that so far, 20 such locations have been identified across the city.

Some notable instances include a transformer near Krishna Mandir in Model Town Extension, an electric pole on Kochar Market Road, an electric pole along Gill Bridge, and a telephone pole on the Dugri to Atam Park stretch, among others. The alarming number of these hazards has raised concerns about the potential risks faced by commuters on a daily basis.

Verma emphasised the importance of community involvement in addressing this issue. Residents are actively encouraged to share their observations, identifying more such hazardous poles and transformers. Once collected and verified, the responses will be compiled into a comprehensive list. The city police will forward this list to the deputy commissioner, who will then direct the concerned departments to take necessary action.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner also issued directives to various departments, including Punjab State Power Supply Corporation (PSPCL), NHAI, municipal corporation, Ludhiana, PWD, transport department, and traffic police, for immediate measures to mitigate mishaps during foggy days. Some of the key directions include ensuring reflector tapes on commercial vehicles, clearing vegetation along roadsides, and repairing damaged road infrastructure.