Har Ghar Pakki Chhat: Ludhiana Central MLA distributes cheques

Ludhiana Central MLA Surinder Dawar distributed cheques worth ₹12,000 at several places in the constituency on Sunday as a part of ‘Har Ghar Pakki Chhat’ campaign to provide a pukka roof for all households. He distributed about 1,000 cheques at numerous places in the constituency, including ward number 61, ward number 8, ward number 20, ward number 59, in addition to other wards.

