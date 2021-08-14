Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Harassed by husband for not bearing son, Ludhiana woman ends life
chandigarh news

Harassed by husband for not bearing son, Ludhiana woman ends life

Resident of Lopo village, Samrala, would abuse his wife for only bearing daughters, driving her to suicide, say police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:13 PM IST


Police have booked a labourer for driving his wife to suicide by harassing her for not bearing a male child.

Upset over the abuse, the 30-year-old woman consumed a poisonous substance at their house in Lopo village, Samrala, on Thursday and died during treatment at a hospital a day later.

Following her death, her brother filed a police complaint against her husband, who was booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant, a resident of Madiya Road, Khanna, told the police that his sister got married to the accused 12 years ago and had three daughters with him.

Her husband was keen on a son and would harass her for only bearing girls, which she shared with him several times. He had also intervened in the matter previously, the brother said.

On Thursday, his eldest niece, who is 10 years old, called him and informed that her mother had consumed a poisonous substance after an argument with her father.

The complainant reached the house and rushed his sister to a local hospital, but she died during treatment on Friday.

Assistant sub-inspector Mohan Lal, who is investigating the case, said they had booked the accused at the Samrala police station and launched a manhunt to arrest him.

