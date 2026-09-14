‘Harassment’ of Kashmiri students at Jamia condemned

The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) has condemned the alleged assault, intimidation and harassment of students of the J&K girls’ hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia during a protest over the quality and hygiene of food served in the hostel mess.

The association said that the students’ concerns were allegedly met with threats and intimidation instead of an effective response from the authorities.

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JKSA national spokesperson Zubair Reshi said that the students had reportedly for some time raising concerns about the quality of food, alleging that insects, pieces of glass and other foreign materials had been found in meals. Repeated complaints regarding the mess had allegedly failed to result in any meaningful corrective action.

Reshi said the students had also alleged that the same mess contractor had continued to operate the hostel mess for several years despite repeated complaints. “The students have pointed out that similar concerns were raised during a protest by J&K Hostel residents in 2023, yet the contractor was allegedly not removed. In view of these repeated complaints, the students have demanded the immediate cancellation of the existing mess contract and a comprehensive review of the university’s mess-management system,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The association said that the students’ concerns were allegedly met with threats and intimidation instead of an effective response from the authorities. The students have alleged that they and, in some instances, their parents were warned of consequences, including possible eviction from the hostel, when they raised concerns with the hostel administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association said that the students’ concerns were allegedly met with threats and intimidation instead of an effective response from the authorities. The students have alleged that they and, in some instances, their parents were warned of consequences, including possible eviction from the hostel, when they raised concerns with the hostel administration. {{/usCountry}}

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The students subsequently staged a sit-in protest at the Centenary Gate, demanding immediate action on their grievances. Following discussions, a team comprising the dean of students’ welfare (DSW), the provost and the deputy proctor reportedly met the protesters and agreed to four key demands: cancellation or replacement of the existing mess contractor; replacement of male mess staff with female staff; accountability regarding the conduct of the concerned hostel administration; and an assurance that no disciplinary action would be taken against students for participating in the peaceful protest.

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However, the students have alleged that the assurances were not implemented in letter and spirit. They claim that instead of replacing the contractor, the same contractor was brought back under a different name. They have also alleged that male mess workers were replaced by other male workers instead of female staff being appointed. The students further allege that they were subjected to intimidation again when they sought clarification from the administration.

JKSA has urged the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia to intervene and take cognisance of the allegations. The association has demanded a fair, impartial and transparent inquiry into the alleged assault, intimidation and harassment of the protesting students and called for their safety and protection throughout the process.