Harbhajan alleges illegal activities in Punjab Cricket Association

Former India spinner and Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh has alleged discrepancies and illegal activities in the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) under current president Gulzar Inder Chahal.

Expressing concern over lack of transparency in PCA’s functioning, Singh, who is also the body’s chief adviser, has shot off an open letter to stakeholders of the association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the letter, Singh wrote, “For the last week or 10 days, I have been receiving numerous complaints from cricket lovers in Punjab and several stakeholders that the PCA under the present president is resorting to lot of illegal activities, which is against transparency and the spirit of cricket administration. I learnt that yesterday, complaints in this regard have been lodged with the ombudsman.”

He further wrote, “These are against the BCCI Constitution, guidelines of the PCA and the violation of transparency and ethical norms in administration of sports bodies. To hide their illegal activities, they are not organising formal meetings of the PCA and are taking all the decisions suo motu, which serve their selfish motives.”

Speaking to HT, Singh, who quit from international cricket last year, said, “Cricket has given me everything and PCA is like a mother to me. I cannot take what all discrepancies are going on at the moment in PCA. As an adviser to PCA, it becomes my foremost duty to keep a check on activities that are uncomfortable for the stakeholders. I am deeply hurt and disappointed the way things have turned out in the past few months.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, not long ago, PCA office-bearers Dilsher Khanna (secretary) and Surjit Rai (joint secretary), and PCA apex council members Senebjit Sehamby and Vikram Kumar had also shot off complaints to the PCA ombudsman-cum-ethics officer against Chahal, accusing him of illegally granting memberships to people known to him.

In his defence, Chahal said, “Since the matter is under consideration of the worthy ombudsman, it will be not be appropriate for me to issue any statement.”

“The Punjab government has shown faith in me and appointed me in the Rajya Sabha. So, it becomes my duty to safeguard people’s interest. We have to clean the society as a whole and act responsibly. PCA should not be in the news for the wrong reasons but for its progress and development of the sport. I have also apprised the Punjab chief minister of the issue. AAP has always stood for truth and transparency. It is impossible to ignore what is going on at PCA. If required I will report the matter to BCCI also,” concluded Singh, who has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He dismissed 417 batsmen in Tests and 269 in ODIs. A member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, Harbhajan scalped 25 wickets in the shortest format. He was part of the side that won the 2011 50-over World Cup.

During the recent ODI between India and Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, PCA had honoured Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh by naming stands after them. Both the cricketers played junior cricket for Punjab before making it to the India U-19 and national teams.