Gulzar Inder Chahal elected as PCA president
Former cricketer and actor Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, 39, was unanimously elected as the new president of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) on Thursday.
Hailing from Patiala, the 39-year-old is the youngest PCA president till date. He has succeeded noted industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who had resigned in April after his tenure got over.
Four more office-bearers, including vice-president Gagan Khanna, secretary Dilsher Khanna, joint secretary Surjit Rai and treasurer Rakesh Walia, were also elected at PCA’s annual general meeting at its stadium in Phase 9, Mohali.
Besides, Sandeep Singh (Hoshiarpur), Gauravdeep Singh Dhaliwal (Ropar), Binwant Singh Sehgal (Gurdaspur), Sahebjeet Sehmby (Kapurthala), Rishi Pahwa (Ludhiana), Arvind Abrol, Akash Rathour (Jalandhar), Daksh Prem Azad (Fatehgarh Sahib) and Vikram Sidhu (Jalandhar) were picked as members of the Apex Council.
Son of retired Punjab deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Harinder Singh Chahal, Gulzar played Under-15 cricket for India, alongside the likes of Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Mohammad Kaif. He had opened bowling for India against Pakistan in the Lombard Under-15 Challenge Cup at Lord’s, London, in 1996. The Indian team had won the match by four wickets.
Soon after taking on the mantle of PCA president, Gulzar said he will work towards developing cricket-related infrastructure all across Punjab, with priority on completing the construction of Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali. He said he also aimed to start school, college and Punjab leagues to spot and nurture talent.
-
Recovered AK-47 magazine is of Nishan Singh’s gun: Mohali police
Further interrogation of gangster Lakhbir Singh's five associates, who were arrested on Wednesday, has revealed that the AK-47 magazine recovered from them is of the rifle recovered from Nishan Singh, arrested earlier in May for giving logistics support for the RPG attack at Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali. According to police, his associate, Nishan and Lovejeet Singh, alias Love, 20 knew each other and worked for a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, Landa, who operates from Pakistan.
-
In Panchkula, Housing Board chowk a hotspot for protesters
In the past one year, Panchkula has witnessed over 68 protests. What remained the common factor among them was the protest site -- the Housing Board chowk. Instead of using the designated dharna ground, the protesters chose the chowk – the main connecting point between Chandigarh and Panchkula – leaving hundreds of commuters a harried lot. Water cannons were used at least eight times on the protesters near the Housing Board chowk.
-
Chandigarh’s Covid cases shoot up to 23
As many as 23 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Thursday, highest in three months. It was on February 26 last that the city had recorded 25 infections, following which their number crossed the 20 mark only once on May 11, when 22 people were found infected. The new cases were reported from Sectors 8, 11, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 44, 48 and 38 (West), Daria, Khuda Lahora, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.
-
Cop loses mobile phone to snatcher in Mohali
A snatcher took away the mobile phone of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Cheema Chowk in Industrial Area's Phase 8. Investigating officer Swaranjit Singh said Ravinder Kumar, who is posted at Police Lines, was talking to one of his family members on Wednesday night, when the bike-borne snatcher struck. In another case, two youths snatched the purse of one Rashi Srivastva in Chandigarh's Sector 44.
-
Chandigarh: Thar claims newspaper delivery man’s life in early morning mishap
A 50-year-old newspaper delivery man was killed after a Mahindra Thar rammed into Balbir's scooter at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Balbir Singh Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh. Police said while he was approaching the Sector 17/18 light point, a speeding Mahindra Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit his Honda Activa from behind.
