Hardcore terror operative detained under PSA in J&K’s Udhampur

Cracking down on terror sympathisers in Udhampur district, police have detained a hardcore terror associate under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said on Friday. J&K Police have detained a hardcore terror associate, Abdul Sattar, under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA). He was involved in multiple terror cases and was working as a guide and facilitator for terrorist organisations till his arrest.

The accused, Abdul Sattar, belongs to Ponara Soni in Basantgarh area of the district.

Sattar was involved in multiple terror cases and was working as a guide and facilitator for terrorist organisations till his arrest, a senior police officer said.

Several FIRs were registered against him at the Basantgarh police station.

“In view of his activities, the accused was ordered to be detained under the Public Safety Act,” the officer added.

On September 11, three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on the Udhampur-Kathua border.