Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was re-elected the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday during the annual election of the gurdwara body.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami has been elected SGPC president for the third time. (ANI FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 138 votes were polled, out of which a whopping 118 votes went in Dhami’s favour while his rival candidate Balbir Singh Ghunas could garner only 17 votes. Two votes were cancelled. Thus, the opposition camp shrunk further.

The polling was held during the general house session at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the headquarters of the SGPC.

This is for the third time that Dhami has secured the top post. Last year, he had defeated three-time president Jagir Kaur.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON