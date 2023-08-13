Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh’s Harmeet finishes 11th in PGA Canada Seniors

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 13, 2023 03:34 AM IST

Arjuna awardee golfer Harmeet Kahlon finished at creditable 11th position in the PGA Canada Seniors Golf Championship presented by Golftec at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club, Abbostford, British Columbia in Canada from August 8-11.

Golfer Harmeet Kahlon is a top-notch golf coach as well and trains number of budding golfers in the region. (HT)

Participating in his first ever senior tour event, 53-year-old Kahlon had scores of 71 , 67 and 73 for a three round total of 1 over par 211. Andy McLean was the winner in a sudden death playoff at 8 under par.

Kahlon was in 6th position after two rounds with a score of 2 under par but could not capitalise on the final day and finally finished in a creditable 11th position in his first ever senior tour event. Kahlon is a top-notch golf coach as well and trains number of budding golfers in the region.

