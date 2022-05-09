Haryana: 14 STPs sanctioned for Ghaggar-Yamuna areas
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the central government has sanctioned 14 sewage treatment plants (STPs) under a micro-irrigation system in Ghaggar and Yamuna river areas.
The construction work on these will start soon, Kaushal said, who chaired a meeting regarding the implementation of the action plan for excessive river pollution and other related matters.
The chief secretary said the capacity of 156 STPs is being increased in the state by public health department, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, urban local bodies and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.
Of these, work on 74 STPs is nearing completion and the rest will be completed soon, he added. Similarly, 1,957km-long sewer line has been laid in 61 cities, Kaushal said.
He said the capacities of sewerage systems installed in cities and towns are being augmented as per the directions of the NGT to carry sewage up to STP in the government-approved areas.
He said the departments of environment and public health should jointly monitor the capacity enhancement work every week and send the report to the headquarters.
Haryana: Defence services aspirants protest ‘delay’ in written tests
Hundreds of youths staged protests in Bhiwani, Hisar, Rohtak, Jind and other parts of Haryana on Sunday, asking the central government to conduct the pending written tests for recruitment in various wings of the armed forces. The defence services aspirants alleged that the screening and physical tests were conducted about two years ago, but written tests were deferred following the Covid pandemic.
Haryana registered 16% rise in GST collection: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister said on Sunday that the state registered 16% increase in revenue from the goods and services tax in 2021-22 and bagged fifth slot in the entire country in GST collection. “We have set a target of ₹40,000 crore for GST collection this year,” hDushyantadded. The deputy CM said the total collection of the SGST has been ₹15,115 crore, which was earlier ₹11,959 crore.
Nadda, Khattar to inaugurate cancer care centre in Ambala on May 9
A tertiary care cancer centre named after former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, built at a cost of ₹72 crore in Ambala Cantonment, is all set for inauguration by BJP's national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday. Officials said that Nadda is expected to arrive via train at Ambala Cantonment railway station, from where Health minister Anil Vij will accompany him to the event site.
Karnal: MBBS student kills self with father’s licensed pistol
A 23-year-old man allegedly killed himself with the licensed pistol of his father in Karnal's Nissing, police said on Sunday. The deceased was the son of a Karnal-based doctor and a student of MBBS final year at a college in Bengaluru. Police officials said the incident took place on Sunday when the deceased was alone in his room.
Haryana: Teen assaulted by group in Hisar
An 18-year-old boy was attacked with sticks and iron rods by a group of 12 to 14 persons at The victim, Mohit Kumar, a student of Class 12's a father's shop at Hisar's Uklana town, police said on Sunday. The victim, Mohit Kumar, a student of Class 12, suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar. A spokesman of Hisar police said the incident took place when Mohit was sitting at the shop in the absence of his father Ramniwas.
