Haryana: 14 STPs sanctioned for Ghaggar-Yamuna areas

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the central government has sanctioned 14 sewage treatment plants (STPs) under a micro-irrigation system in Ghaggar and Yamuna river areas.

The construction work on these will start soon, Kaushal said, who chaired a meeting regarding the implementation of the action plan for excessive river pollution and other related matters.

The chief secretary said the capacity of 156 STPs is being increased in the state by public health department, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, urban local bodies and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

Of these, work on 74 STPs is nearing completion and the rest will be completed soon, he added. Similarly, 1,957km-long sewer line has been laid in 61 cities, Kaushal said.

He said the capacities of sewerage systems installed in cities and towns are being augmented as per the directions of the NGT to carry sewage up to STP in the government-approved areas.

He said the departments of environment and public health should jointly monitor the capacity enhancement work every week and send the report to the headquarters.