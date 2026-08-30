Haryana: 2 killed after being hit by train engine in Faridabad

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were killed after being hit by a train engine while they were sitting on the railway track near the Bata station on Saturday, police.

A senior railway police officer said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway.

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The deceased were identified as Saurabh (20), a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun who was staying in the Krishna Colony slum near the railway station, and Jitesh (17), a resident of the slum, they said.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm on the fourth railway line of the Delhi-Agra route.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased were watching videos on their mobile phones, with their earphones in place, when the engine of a superfast train approached from the Old Faridabad side towards Palwal.

Bystanders tried to alert them by shouting, while the engine driver also sounded the horn, but the two allegedly did not notice the approaching engine.

The driver applied the brakes, but the engine struck the two and came to a halt after covering around 100 metres, the eyewitnesses said. Both died on the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} Saurabh, who was living with his maternal grandmother in the Krishna Colony slum, had recently started working as a cleaner at a gym, while Jitesh was a Class-10 student of a government school, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saurabh, who was living with his maternal grandmother in the Krishna Colony slum, had recently started working as a cleaner at a gym, while Jitesh was a Class-10 student of a government school, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior railway police officer said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway.