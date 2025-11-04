Haryana: Abhay Chautala demands release of compensation for crop damage

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party on Monday held protests across the state demanding release of compensation for the kharif crops damaged due to incessant rainfall and hailstorm in September, purchase of bajra, cotton and paddy crops at minimum support price (MSP) and shortage of fertiliser. INLD president Abhay Singh Chautala addressing party workers outside Rohtak deputy commissioner’s office demanding compensation for damaged crops. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala led the protest march in Rohtak, party’s state chief Rampal Majra in Kaithal, women wing in-charge Sunaina Chautala in Fatehabad and Dabwali MLA Aditya Chautala in Sirsa. Hundreds of party workers joined the protest in Rohtak and party chief Abhay Chautala addressed them outside the mini-secretariat. When additional deputy commissioner Narendra Kumar came to receive a memorandum from Chautala, the INLD leader asked him to send deputy commissioner (DC) Sachin Gupta within 30 minutes.

Abhay Chautala said that the deputy commissioner and other government employees are getting salary and other facilities from public’s money and they can’t take peoples’ demands lightly.

“The government should pump water out from the fields in some areas and release compensation for damaged kharif crops. The farmers are being fleeced as their crops are not purchased on MSP,” he added.

After Abhay’s demand that the deputy commissioner receive the memorandum, Gupta reached the protest site within five minutes and assured him of forwarding the memorandum with higher authorities.