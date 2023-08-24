Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Online transfers initiated in Haryana prosecution department

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 24, 2023 12:31 AM IST

The seamless process was conducted via an online portal developed by the Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL) to align with the government’s online transfer policy

In a step aimed at further streamlining administrative processes in Haryana, additional chief secretary (ACS-home) TVSN Prasad on Wednesday successfully initiated the online transfer orders of 43 deputy district attorneys and 180 assistant district attorneys of the prosecution department.

“This milestone event marked the debut of the online transfer drive for the position of district attorneys and assistant district attorneys within the Haryana prosecution department. The seamless process was conducted via an online portal developed by the Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL) to align with the government’s online transfer policy,” an official spokesperson said.

