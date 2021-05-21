Haryana allows MSMEs to start industry in 15 days: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that due to continuous efforts of the state government, investment in MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) is increasing and entrepreneurs are showing interest in investing in Haryana.

Addressing a virtual MSME dialogue series organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) on Friday, he said that small industries in state are growing due to big industries such as JCB, Maruti, Flipkart, ATL, and Honda.

Dushyant said that under the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, 2020, the state is working towards doubling exports. He said due to the new industrial policy of Haryana, a mega plant for battery by ATL company on about 178 acre in Sohna as well as the largest and most hi-tech warehouse on about 140 acre in Asia by Flipkart are going to be set up in Haryana.

Big companies such as Amaron are also showing interest in investing in Haryana. He said that the arrival of these big mother units will give boost to the MSMEs in state.

He said that the state government is setting up large infrastructure for uplifting MSMEs in Haryana.

He added that the state government has signed agreements with three e-commerce companies - eBay, Power2SME, and TradeIndia.com. This will provide a global market for Haryana’s MSMEs.

Dushyant said there are about 9.7 lakh MSMEs in state and about 20 lakh people are being provided employment through them.