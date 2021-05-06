Haryana announces financial assistance for BPL patients in pvt hospitals

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced financial assistance of ₹5,000 per day for below the poverty line (BPL) patients admitted in private hospitals who are on oxygen support or in intensive care unit (ICU). Financial assistance will be given for a maximum of seven days.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced financial assistance of ₹5,000 per day for below the poverty line (BPL) patients admitted in private hospitals who are on oxygen support or in intensive care unit (ICU). Financial assistance will be given for a maximum of seven days. Khattar has also announced a lump sum amount of ₹5,000 medical assistance for BPL patients in home isolation. Khattar said that private hospitals will also be given an incentive of ₹1,000 per patient per day or a maximum of ₹7,000, for giving admission preference to Covid-19 patients belonging to Haryana. The CM who held a briefing said the rates of beds and other facilities have been fixed for Covid patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals in state. Currently, 42 private hospitals are treating Covid patients. The government has fixed rate of ₹10,000 for isolation beds in NABH and JCI accredited hospitals, ₹15,000 for ICU beds without ventilators, and ₹18,000 per day for ICU beds with ventilators. Similarly, in non-NABH accredited hospitals, the rates have been fixed at ₹8,000 for isolation beds, ₹13,000 for ICU beds without ventilators, and ₹15,000 per day for ICU beds with ventilators, he said.