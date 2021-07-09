Haryana announces to reopen schools

Haryana school education directorate on Friday announced to reopen government and private schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 from July 16 with the written permission of parents allowing their wards to physically attend classes. While the classes of middle school students – Class 6 to 8 - will start from July 23.

The decision regarding reopening of primary schools will be taken later, according to an order of the education department. Consent of parents will be mandatory for students to attend school.

However, the option of online mode of studies will continue for students unwilling to attend the school and the attendance will not be enforced.

Schools in Haryana were closed in mid-March last year in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Haryana had reopened schools for students of Classes 9-12 in October-November last year, but had to shut them down after students began testing positive for Covid.

A government spokesperson said it will not be mandatory for students to come to school as online classes will continue in the same pattern.

Social distancing and other rules will be applicable for students coming to schools.

The director of secondary and elementary education department on July 12 will conduct online video conferencing to resolve doubts of teachers regarding the same orders.

“No decision has been taken yet to open schools for students of classes 1 to 5,” the spokesperson said.