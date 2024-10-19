Haryana: Appointment ordersof CPSCM put off for now

In a rather surprising move, the Haryana government on Friday night put the appointment orders of former IAS officer Rajesh Khullar as chief principal secretary to the chief minister (CPSCM) in abeyance till further orders. Rajesh Khullar

Khullar, a former chief principal secretary to the then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was given the rank and status of a Cabinet minister by the newly elected Nayab Saini government on October 17. His term was to be co-terminus with the term of chief minister, as per an order issued by the chief secretary.

However, the state government issued another order, late October 18 night, stating that “The orders issued with regard to the appointment of chief principal secretary to the chief minister, Haryana dated October 18, 2024, are kept in abeyance till further orders.”

The retired IAS officer was on March 12 also reappointed as CPSCM to Nayab Saini when the latter replaced Khattar. However, since his term was co-terminus with the term of the CM, fresh orders were issued for his appointment on October 17 evening.

Sources said that the members of the newly sworn-in Council of Ministers had expressed reservations at chief minister’s senior-most aide being accorded with the rank and status of a Cabinet minister. Khullar’s appointment orders are likely to be modified accordingly.