Haryana approves ₹402 Cr solar-powered micro irrigation projects

The Haryana government’s State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) headed by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi has approved four community-based solar powered integrated micro irrigation projects under the Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA). 8,926 farmers across 94 villages to benefit; 11,040 hectares to come under irrigation

With a total investment of ₹402.41 crore, the projects will be implemented across 61 canal outlets covering 20 blocks in Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra and Mahendergarh districts. Scheduled for completion between 2026-27 and 2028-29, the initiative will bring 11,040 hectares under advanced micro-irrigation systems and directly benefiting 8,926 farmers across 94 villages.

The district-wise allocation includes ₹95.78 crore for Bhiwani, ₹114.68 crore for Jhajjar, ₹77.17 crore for Kurukshetra and ₹114.78 crore for Mahendergarh.

By promoting drip and sprinkler systems within canal command areas, the projects aim to significantly improve water use efficiency, reduce transmission losses and enhance crop productivity.

Chairing the meeting, the chief secretary stressed that integrated supply and demand management of water is essential to address climate variability and declining groundwater levels. He directed departments to ensure timely execution, strict monitoring and effective coordination so that benefits reach farmers within the stipulated time frame. The adoption of solar-powered systems will also lower operational costs and make irrigation environmentally sustainable. He also directed officers to go in the field and share best practices with farmers.

Notably, between 2022-23 and 2024-25, MICADA implemented 99 NABARD-funded micro irrigation fund schemes across 18 districts at a cost of ₹563.43 crore, with auxiliary infrastructure fully completed and micro-irrigation systems installed over nearly 40% of the targeted area.

“The newly approved projects build upon this strong foundation and reaffirm Haryana’s commitment to climate-resilient, technology-driven and farmer-centric agricultural development,” an official spokesperson said.