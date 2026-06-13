Haryana approves ₹912-crore power infra expansion

Haryana’s power distribution network is set to get major upgrades with the Distribution Reforms Committee (DRC), chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, on Friday approving additional power infrastructure works worth ₹912 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Commissioner and secretary, energy, Ashima Brar said that billing efficiency in Haryana has increased steadily from 82.95% in 2020-21 to 90.12 % in 2024-25, surpassing the national benchmark of 87.59%. (HT Photo for representation)

The committee also approved to forward a proposal to the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and the Union power ministry for consideration and approval by the monitoring committee under RDSS.

While reviewing the progress of RDSS projects being implemented by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), the chief secretary said there was a sharp reduction in aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses of the two power distribution companies.

“DHBVN has brought down its AT&C losses from a baseline level of 16.93% in 2020-21 to 9.54% in 2024-25, while UHBVN has reduced losses from 17.21 % to 9.33% during the same period. Both utilities have significantly outperformed the national average of 15.04%, reflecting our sustained focus loss reduction measures,’’ Rastogi said.

Commissioner and secretary, energy, Ashima Brar said that billing efficiency in Haryana has increased steadily from 82.95% in 2020-21 to 90.12 % in 2024-25, surpassing the national benchmark of 87.59%.

Under RDSS, projects worth ₹5,165.61 crore have been sanctioned for DHBVN and ₹1,527.54 crore for UHBVN, taking the total sanctioned outlay to nearly ₹6,700 crore. Works worth over ₹5,071 crore have already been awarded, while additional projects are in various stages of tendering and implementation. Both utilities have fully utilised the grant funds released by the central government.

The newly approved package of ₹912.70 crore includes ₹169 crore for loss-reduction works in Palwal Circle covering Palwal and Nuh districts, ₹414 crore for the creation of 30 new 33-kV substations and augmentation of 72 existing substations, and ₹329.70 crore for implementation of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and distribution management systems (DMS) in Hisar and other towns.

Managing director, UHBVN and DHBVN, Vikram Singh said that the substation projects will add approximately 1,175 mega volt ampere of transformation capacity to Haryana’s power distribution system, substantially strengthening the network and improving supply reliability for domestic, agricultural and industrial consumers.

The committee was informed that substantial progress has already been achieved under ongoing RDSS works. UHBVN has recorded over 51% physical progress and more than 50% financial progress under sanctioned projects, while DHBVN has achieved more than 40% physical progress and nearly 40% financial progress under its loss-reduction works. The ongoing projects are scheduled for completion by 2027-28, an official spokesperson said.