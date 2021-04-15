Haryana approves purchase of 200 acre for setting up of AIIMS, Rewari

The Haryana government has approved purchase of 200 acre for setting up of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rewari.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the high power land purchase committee to buy the land available on e-Bhoomi portal for AIIMS and seven other projects.

The approval was given after the landowners agreed on the price, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that for the AIIMS to be built, the committee has approved the purchase of 200 acre at the rate of ₹40 lakh per acre. For identifying the land for this project, the deputy commissioner concerned was asked to prepare a detailed report of the available land.

Approval for purchase of land for seven other projects has cleared way for the bypass in Hathin. This will help Hathin get rid of traffic congestions.