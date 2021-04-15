Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana approves purchase of 200 acre for setting up of AIIMS, Rewari
chandigarh news

Haryana approves purchase of 200 acre for setting up of AIIMS, Rewari

The Haryana government has approved purchase of 200 acre for setting up of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rewari
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presided over a meeting of the high power land purchase committee to buy the land available on e-Bhoomi portal for AIIMS, Rewari. (PTI)

The Haryana government has approved purchase of 200 acre for setting up of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rewari.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the high power land purchase committee to buy the land available on e-Bhoomi portal for AIIMS and seven other projects.

The approval was given after the landowners agreed on the price, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that for the AIIMS to be built, the committee has approved the purchase of 200 acre at the rate of 40 lakh per acre. For identifying the land for this project, the deputy commissioner concerned was asked to prepare a detailed report of the available land.

Approval for purchase of land for seven other projects has cleared way for the bypass in Hathin. This will help Hathin get rid of traffic congestions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP