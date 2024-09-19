Haryana assembly election: Congress’ manifesto a pack of lies, says Gian Chand Gupta

Assembly speaker and BJP candidate from Panchkula Gian Chand Gupta described the Congress manifesto as one of the never-fulfilling promises. BJP Candidate Gian Chand Gupta campaigning in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Targeting Congress during his election campaign in Panchkula on Wednesday, Gupta alleged, “Like the Congress party, its manifesto is also a pack of lies.”

He added, “Congress is misleading people by telling lies. The party’s aim has always been to lie, lure in order to form the government. Congress formed government in Himachal Pradesh by lying and today the employees there are not even getting their salaries. The announcement of waiving off loans of farmers in Rajasthan was also not fulfilled. On the contrary, more than 4,000 farmers had to commit suicide.”

He said, “Their (Congress’) motive is to attain power by the means of lying, promote corruption and nepotism; while the BJP serves people after rightfully gaining power.”

P’kula suffered under BJP: Chander Mohan

Targeting BJP, Congress’ candidate from Panchkula, Chander Mohan said, “The poor condition of Panchkula assembly speaks volumes about the false claims of BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta. People will give befitting reply on October 5 by voting against BJP.”

While campaigning in Panchkula on Wednesday, he said “Congress is a party of the poor and fulfils whatever it promises.”

Promising to give relief to common man from inflation, the Congress candidate said, “If the Congress comes into power, we will provide gas cylinders at the rate of ₹500, provide jobs to 2 lakh youths and provide an old age pension of ₹6,000 per person.”