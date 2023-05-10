Door-to-door garbage collection extended to entire Panchkula

Haryana assembly speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday flagged off 75 pick-up trucks and 43 tractor trolleys, extending door-to-door garbage collection to entire Panchkula.

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta flagging of the 75 pick-up trucks and 43 tractor trolleys for citywide garbage collection in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

With this, now garbage will also be picked from houses in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) and sectors across the trans-Ghaggar region that were previously not covered.

“Due to non-availability of citywide door-to-door collection, we were lagging behind in the cleanliness rankings. But I am sure the rankings will improve now. We aim to become number one in Swachhta rankings,” said Gupta while addressing the gathering at the community centre in MDC, Sector 6, Panchkula.

“The ₹18-crore contract has been allotted to a private company that will collect garbage from the doorstep of each house. No laxity will be tolerated,” he added.

The MLA further said that ₹85 crore had also been approved for road repair, grilles and street lights.

Agency under strict watch: Mayor

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, on the occasion, appealed to the Panchkula residents to segregate wet and dry waste in the dustbins provided by the municipal corporation.

Goyal said to keep track of the garbage collectors, MC will install radio frequency identification (RFID) tags outside each household. “Instructions have been issued to the agency to share information on waste collection from every household through RFID,” he added.

“MC’s sanitation wing will closely monitor the functioning of the company and if the garbage collection falls below 90% of the total households in the city, payment for the given day will not be released,” the mayor said.

