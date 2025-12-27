Haryana assembly winter session clocked over 100% productivity: Speaker

The three-day winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha – from December 18 to 22 – that was spread over four sittings functioned for 23 hours and 45 minutes, recording productivity of over 100%, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said on Thursday. Kalyan said that the session witnessed visible legislative activity, with members submitting notices seeking withdrawal of ordinances and proposing amendments. (HT File)

Addressing mediapersons, Speaker Kalyan said that as many as 21 sittings of the House were held in 2025 calendar year during three sessions and that the winter session concluded with extensive discussions on issues concerning the State as well as matters of national importance.

As many as 16 Bills were passed during the session, which saw active participation from legislators across party lines as the 90-member House discussed issues linked to electoral reforms and the national song Vande Mataram. Speaker Kalyan said that all the MLAs participated in the proceedings actively.

Kalyan said that the session witnessed visible legislative activity, with members submitting notices seeking withdrawal of ordinances and proposing amendments. The Opposition raised several issues which were taken up for discussion in one form or another, he said.

He said that the Zero Hour was held on three days for a total duration of three hours and 18 minutes, with 70 members participating. Congress members accounted for 94 minutes of discussion, BJP members spoke for 91 minutes, while INLD and independent MLAs also took part.

The Speaker said that during Question Hour, 81 starred questions were admitted after the draw of lots. These included 22 questions from Congress MLAs, 14 from BJP, two from INLD and two from independent MLAs. In addition, 30 unstarred questions were admitted, with written replies laid on the table of the House.

He said the debate on no-confidence motion moved by 33 Congress MLAs against the State government, lasted four hours and 40 minutes, with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini replying for 109 minutes. A total of 1,058 visitors, including 588 students, witnessed the proceedings from various galleries during the session.