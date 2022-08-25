Haryana BJP defers decision to contest panchayat polls on party symbol

The Haryana leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday deferred the decision regarding contesting the upcoming panchayat and zila parishad polls on party symbol till the State Election Commission (SEC) announces the poll schedule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The top Haryana BJP leaders held a meeting in this connection in Delhi and discussed at length the reports of the state leaders who were deputed to collect feedback from party workers on whether the party should contest the panchayat and zila elections on party symbol or not.

In a statement, the BJP said the election committee will meet after the panchayat poll schedule is announced and take a final decision on whether the party should contest the panchayat polls on the party symbol or not.

The state BJP president, OP Dhankar, presided over the meeting held in Haryana Bhawan in Delhi. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and education minister Kanwar Pal were among others who attended the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhankar on August 8 had deputed senior BJP leaders in each district to meet party workers, MLA and MPs and seek their views. All these leaders deputed to meet party workers submitted their reports on Wednesday to Dhankar and Khattar.