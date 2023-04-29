Mann Ki Baat’ 100th episode: Haryana BJP eyes participation of 9 lakh people, 9k locations ready

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th broadcast of the flagship ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on April 30, the Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone all out to launch a promotional blitzkrieg and is eying participation of at least 9 lakh people at over 9,000 locations across the state.

Under the plan, chalked out by Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, the party has printed 13 lakh invitation cards and will roll out a red carpet for the attendees at 100 different locations in each assembly segment. Haryana has 90 Vidhan Sabha constituencies. The 4.50-lakh foot soldiers of the BJP are busy mobilising the people for the big event.

The BJP cadres have been told to ensure presence of at least 100 people in each of the 9,000 venues being readied for the show.

“Our workers have fanned out across the state to personally hand over the invites,” said Dhankar, who on Friday digitally reached out to over 5,000 workers handpicked for this event.

“We have set a target of ensuring presence of at least 9 lakh people,” said Dhankar, who will be stationed at Rohtak on Sunday while chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta will be in Panchkula at different venues.

All the elected representatives, MPs, MLAs, and ministers have been assigned duties and venues where they will be present on Sunday.

“There is a huge enthusiasm among the people. The mega event may ultimately create a world record in terms of the number of people listening to a leader at the same time across the country,” Dhankar said, adding that documentary evidence will be uploaded on a portal that will open at 10.30 am and workers can upload pictures till 12.30 pm.

He said sanitation workers in Rewari have decided to set up a venue on their own to listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “Over 600 private institutions, NGOs, resident welfare associations, educational institutions have told us about their plan to set up big screens and mobilise the public to hear the Prime Minister,” he added.

Over 3,600 public representatives of panchayati raj institutions and former MLAs have also informed about their plans to listen to this special episode of the Mann Ki Baat, said Dhankar.

Haryana Raj Bhawan will also be one of the venues where dignitaries are expected to assemble and hear the PM’s address.

