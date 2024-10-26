Haryana BJP to enrol 50 lakh members in state

The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a membership drive with a target of making 50 lakh new members in the state. Addressing mediapersons after holding a meeting with senior party leaders, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said the party has set a target of making 250 members at each booth and 50 lakh new members in the state. According to Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, the move is aimed at having a strong organisational support.

“We have set a month’s time to complete the membership process. We made three lakh new active members today,” he added.

The BJP usually starts the election process for a new party president following a membership drive after which mandal, district and state presidents are elected. Only when 50% of the states complete this exercise, the election for a national president is held.

Haryana BJP affairs in-charge Satish Punia said the BJP has formed the government in Haryana for the third time with active backing of its workers. “The Congress workers were overconfident after winning five seats in the Lok Sabha polls but our workers worked tirelessly in the assembly polls and thus we won 48 seats,” he added.

Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli said the BJP received 60 lakh votes in the recently concluded assembly polls and now the party has set a target to make 50 lakh active members to ensure strong organisational support at the ground.

“We will hold meetings at district levels on October 28 and 29. Block-level meetings will be conducted across the state on November 5 and 6,” he added.