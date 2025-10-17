Haryana: BKU seeks action against K’shetra DFSC for corruption

A day after BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni was booked for allegedly assaulting Kurukshetra DFSC, his union has now sought action against the officer for his involvement in corrupt activities.

In its memorandums to Kurukshetra DC and DFSC department director, the union also sought changes in the paddy procurement policy and the online implementation of the RO (release order) system.

“Illegal deductions are being imposed on farmers’ paddy crops in the state’s mandis. The current system involves first distributing paddy to shellers (rice mill owners) in the market area, then to other shellers in the district, and finally to shellers in other districts. This system is not correct. Some shellers misuse this policy, refusing to lift paddy from commission agents, imposing arbitrary conditions, and forcibly collecting money from farmers by imposing illegal deductions,” the union alleged.

Charuni demanded an investigation into the matter and suggested that the Ro process for paddy should be completely online, and the power to grant permission should be given to the DC instead of the DFSC.

“There should be an online portal that provides complete information regarding sheller registration, quota allocation, paddy lifting and payment, transparently accessible to farmers, preventing exploitation by preventing irregularities in the markets,” the memorandum read.