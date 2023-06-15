NEET-UG: 12-hr self-study, teachers’ guidance Haryana topper’s success mantra

Lakshay Garg of Kaithal has secured all-India rank (AIR) 71 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023, the result of which was declared on Tuesday night. Lakshay has scored 710 marks out of 720.

Lakshay Garg of Kaithal with his family members.

Also, Vrinda Bhatia of Panipat secured AIR 54 in the NEET-UG by securing the same marks, but as she has done her schooling from Delhi, Lakshay will be considered as the Haryana state topper. Vrinda has secured the 13th position in the list of 20 female toppers.

Lakshay has done his schooling from OSDAV Kaithal with 97.8% marks. He also took coaching from a private coaching centre, but said credited self-study for around 12 hours and guidance of his teachers as his success mantra. He said he kept away from social media during exams.

He said he targeted to clear the exam soon after class 10 and found NCERT books very helpful. Lakshay’s father Surinder Garg runs a sanitary hardware store in Kaithal while his mother Saroj is a homemaker.

About his source of inspiration to become a doctor, he said, “During the Covid pandemic, I realised that the country was facing shortage of doctors and I set my aim to crack the entrance exam.” Lakshay’s next aim is to get admission in AIIMS Delhi or Maulana Azad Medical College.

Vrinda gave the credit for her success to her family members and teachers. Her father Rajesh Bhatia is an engineer in NFL Panipat and mother Veena Bhatia was posted at IOCL’s Panipat refinery. She said she wants to get an admission in MBBS in AIIMS Delhi. On her source of inspiration, she said she is the first person in her family to choose medical stream and wanted to treat cancer patients. She said she did her class 12 from a private school in Delhi with 97% marks.

