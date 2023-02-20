Haryana budget session begins; governor Bandaru Dattatreya says Parivar Pehchan Patra initiative will be expanded

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday informed the Vidhan Sabha that the Manohar Lal Khattar government intends to expand the scope of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) by linking this e-governance initiative with government schemes and databases to promote “paperless” and “faceless” delivery of services to citizens.

The fourth budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha got underway here with governor Dattatreya addressing the 90-member House in Hindi.

While lauding the state government’s PPP e-governance scheme and reiterating government’s zero tolerance to corruption, the governor said the government has totally revamped and simplified the process for preparing BPL/AAY ration card which are now being generated automatically on the basis of income criteria as per PPP database.

“The family information data depository (PPP) now contains updated data of 73.11 lakh families with 2.88 crore individuals,” the governor said, assuring that the endeavour of the government is that all the rightful beneficiaries get benefits of government schemes and no one is deprived.

He said the primary objective as well as benefit of the PPP is to provide benefits to the beneficiary at the doorstep without a separate inspection and verification.

Before wrapping his address that lasted about 67 minutes, the governor quoted Swami Vivekananda and reminded the members that this session assumes greater significance and demands greater level of commitment as in the 75th year of Independence this is the first session to be held in ‘Amrit Kaal’.

Dattatreya said the vision and perseverance of the government and sincere efforts of every citizen of Haryana in ‘Amrit Kaal’ of 25 years will ensure that India becomes a true global leader.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, the objective of which is to increase the annual family income of the poorest families to at least ₹1.80 lakh and beyond, the government has identified 3.35 lakh families whose annual family income is less than ₹1 lakh.

He said the coverage of eligible families under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)/below poverty line (BPL)/other priority household (OPH) has increased from 26.9 lakh to 31.6 lakh till January 2023.

Today, Dattatreya said, maximum governance with minimum government is being cherished by citizens. “Several innovations and reduction of human interference have curbed malpractices and have ensured quality service delivery,” he said, listing the initiatives like DBT facility, Auto Appeal System, PPP etc., that underscores the state government’s commitment to ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas’ and ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’.

He said the 5G services are available in Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak, which will be rolled out in the entire state in a phased manner.

After the government launched the Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units (CHIRAYU) on November 21, 2022, which aims at expanding the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to 29 lakh antyodaya families having annual income less than or equal to ₹1.80 lakh, more than 46.7 lakh Ayushman Cards have also been generated under CHIRAYU scheme.

He said out of 495 MOUs signed during the tenure of the present government, 188 have been implemented or are under implementation with an investment valuation of ₹26,002 crore and employment generation of 37,566 persons.

“My government has ensured welfare of each Haryanvi and will always be dedicated to enhance the socio-economic welfare of its people by making the state a hub for industries, education, sports, health, skill development and tourism,” Dattatreya said, asking the MLAs that people of Haryana “look up to you” for the fulfilment of their aspirations and hopes and realisation of their dreams.

