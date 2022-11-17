Haryana: Bullet-riddled body of liquor trader found in Jhajjar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 17, 2022 08:10 PM IST

A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said they had received information that a man’s body was lying in a car at Khachrauli village

A 35-year-old liquor trader’s bullet-riddled body was found in his car at Khachrauli village in Jhajjar on Thursday, police said. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A 35-year-old liquor trader’s bullet-riddled body was found in his car at Khachrauli village in Jhajjar on Thursday, police said.

The victim, Satish of Jhajjar’s Nimli village, ran a liquor business in Mahendergarh.

A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said they had received information that a man’s body was lying in a car at Khachrauli village.

“Prima facie, it appears that the assailants had shot him from a close range and then tied his hands with the steering wheel of the car. It could be a result of personal enmity. The victim’s postmortem examination has been conducted and a murder case registered against unidentified person(s),” he added.

