: The Haryana Cabinet on Friday gave nod to “No Litigation Policy-2023” allowing entitlement of 1,000 sq mt developed land/plots to landowners against acquisition of one acre land on prorata basis for industrial model township in the revenue estate of villages Kasan, Kukrola and Sehrawan of Manesar tehsil in Gurugram district.

Haryana introduces 'No Litigation Policy-2023' for Manesar industrial model township expansion

The benefits of this policy will be applicable for the land owners whose land had been notified for compulsory acquisition on January 10, 2011. The policy provides an option for receiving better benefits if they submit an undertaking in the prescribed format.

The farmers/land owners will have the right to opt for the scheme within a period of six months from its notification and launch of portal.

The policy is directly aimed at dealing with the long-standing demands of land owners pertaining to the land acquired for Manesar industrial model township expansion, a move that aims to fast-track development and make land owners partners in the development process while ensuring that the farmers get a fair return.

“Now a specific policy has been prepared for rehabilitating the landowners, whose land has been acquired under award no. 1 , 2 and 3 dated August 16, 2022 , for villages Kasan , Kukrola and Sehrawan respectively for area measuring 1758 acre,” an official spokesperson said.

“The landowners not opting under the ‘No Litigation Policy- 2023’ will be eligible for benefits under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement of Land Owners and Land Acquisition Oustees policy,” the spokesperson said.

To assure instant benefit to the landowners, HSIIDC will issue Land Entitlement Certificate on the allotment share of land owners within three months from the closure of the scheme.

The land owners or holders of the land entitlement certificates shall have the freedom to trade, buy or sell the Land Entitlement Certificates. This implies that land owner can monetise the Certificate in the open market or sell back to the HSIIDC.

The land owners will be eligible to exercise the option to take developed residential or developed industrial plots equivalent to 1,000 sq mt for every one acre land acquired.

There will be assured allotment of residential plots in case where self-occupied residential plot was acquired for unavoidable reasons.

The landowner shall also be entitled to avail the benefit of annuity payment being provided for a period of 33 years.

The annuity payment will be at ₹21,000 per acre per year, for a period of 33 years. This annuity amount will be increased by a fixed sum of ₹750 every year.

In order to make the policy more acceptable and to benefit the farmers on the lines of Land Pooling Policy 2022, the landowners/ holders of land entitlement certificate may also request HSIIDC to buy-back the land entitlement certificate at a price of ₹35,400 per sq mtr, if he does not avail Annuity payment incentive. The buyback price will be ₹35,100 per sq mt if the land owner/holder of Land Entitlement Certificate avails annuity payment incentive, the spokesperson said.

Land acquisition started in 2011

The issue pertains to 1,810-acre land the State government had notified under Section- 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 on January 10, 2011 for the purpose of development of Manesar industrial Model Township expansion in villages Kasan, Kukrola and Sehrawan of Manesar in Gurugram.

The Supreme Court on April 25, 2011 had stayed the land acquisition proceedings in question and the stay was vacated on December 2, 2019. Thereafter, the said land was notified under Section 6 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, on August 17, 2020 and subsequently award was announced on August 8, 2022.

