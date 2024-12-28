Haryana cabinet approves ordinance to amend job security law

The Haryana council of ministers led by chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini approved several key decisions during a state cabinet meeting on Saturday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini presiding over a meeting of the state cabinet in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The cabinet, in one of the major decisions, decided to amend the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024 to provide greater security to employees.

As per the proposed amendment, the eligibility condition to define the period of contractual engagement will be amended by doing away with the phrase “in a calendar year” and replacing it with “during a period of one year of contractual service.” An official spokesperson said this amendment is being introduced to address request raised by contractual employees regarding the calculation of their service days.

The employees have requested that the 240-day service requirement be calculated based on the actual number of days during one year of contractual service, instead of a calendar year, the spokesperson said.

The cabinet also approved an amendment in Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority Act, 2021 for making enabling provisions to exercise powers of Haryana New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952 (Punjab Act 1 of 1953) by chief executive officer. The amendment will also bring relevant insertions in appropriate sections and clauses with respect to area falling within limits of municipal council, Kalka.

Ex gratia for martyr’s kin doubled

The cabinet increased the financial support for the families of army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who died in the line of duty. The amount has been raised from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore. An official spokesperson said the decision follows the announcement made in 2024-25 budget estimates.

Now, aadhaar authentication mandatory during registration on HPSC portal

The cabinet also approved the use of aadhaar authentication services for candidates appearing in examinations for Group A and B posts conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). The Aadhaar authentication will be mandatory during the registration process for these posts on the HPSC portal.

The council of ministers also decided to increase the maximum limit of death-cum-retirement gratuity for state government employees by 25%, raising it from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh. This enhancement will take effect from January 1, 2024. In another move, the standard operating procedure (SoP) for the implementation of Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana (MMPSY) for 2024-25 was approved.

Logistics, Warehousing & Retail Policy extended

Additionally, the cabinet approved the extension of the Haryana Logistics, Warehousing and Retail Policy, 2019 till the new policy is notified. The cabinet also gave nod to the revision of the indexation mechanism for the calculation of external development charges (EDC) of various potential zones in the state by 10% every year. In another move, amendments were also made to upgrade the potential zones of Pataudi-Haily Mandi and Farrukhnagar in Gurugram from the low potential zone to the medium potential zone.

Govt amends CET Policy for group C, D posts

Additionally, in compliance with a high court order, the cabinet decided to remove the additional five marks previously awarded for C and D posts in the recruitment processes. Moreover, the panchayat department has been instructed to allocate a 200-square-yard plot to the wife of sub-inspector Jai Bhagwan, who died in the line of duty while combating terrorists on December 12, 1995.

The cabinet also made changes to the Haryana Superior Judicial Service Rules, 2007, and the Punjab Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Rules, 1951. The amendments pertained to the provision of compassionate financial assistance or appointment to the dependents of deceased members of the Haryana Superior Judicial Service and Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch).

Enhanced pension for Matribhasha Satyagrahis

The state government also approved an enhancement in the monthly pension of Matribhasha Satyagrahis of the Hindi Aandolan-1957 from the existing ₹15,000 to ₹20,000, with immediate effect. The cabinet approved the proposal of the health department regarding amendment in Haryana Health Department Multi-purpose Health Supervisors and Multi-purpose Health Workers Group ‘C’ Service Rules, 1984. As per the amendment, the educational qualification for the posts of multi-purpose health worker (Male) and multi-purpose health worker (Female) will now be 10+2 in any stream.