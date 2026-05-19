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Haryana cabinet decisions: Only CNG, EV and cleaner fuel vehicles for cab aggregators in NCR

Other decisions include allowing self-help groups (SHGs) registered with the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission to use ‘shamlat deh’ land for dairy farming, approving the validity of BC-A and BC-B non-creamy layer certificates issued in 2024-25 and nodding to an ordinance for the constitution of the Shri Baba Khatu Shyam Shrine Board at Chulkana Dham in Panipat, which paves the way for the board’s formal establishment

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Haryana
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The Haryana cabinet on Monday approved rules for granting aggregator licences under the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993. Under these rules, all new vehicles inducted into the fleet of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in National Capital Region (NCR) areas must mandatorily be CNG, electric vehicles (EV), battery operated vehicles (BOV) or based on any other cleaner fuel.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini presided the meeting on Monday. (File)

Only CNG or electric 3-wheeler auto-rickshaws will be additionally allowed to be inducted into existing fleets in NCR areas. The rules also mandate installation of vehicle location tracking devices, panic buttons, first-aid kits and fire extinguishers in applicable vehicles.  The rules also provide for digital authentication of vehicle and driver details through the VAHAN and SARATHI portals.

Other decisions

Haryana government enacted the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Act, 2021, to provide essential services and civic infrastructure in deficient areas outside municipal limits and to improve residents’ living conditions.

The cabinet approved remitting the stamp duty chargeable under Article 23(a) of Schedule 1-A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, and the registration fees under Sections 78 and 79 of the Registration Act, 1908, on the transfer of 2,988 acre land by the civil aviation department of Haryana in favour of National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited for development of the integrated manufacturing cluster at Hisar airport under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor Project.

Other decisions include allowing self-help groups (SHGs) registered with the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission to use ‘shamlat deh’ land for dairy farming, approving the validity of BC-A and BC-B non-creamy layer certificates issued in 2024-25 and nodding to an ordinance for the constitution of the Shri Baba Khatu Shyam Shrine Board at Chulkana Dham in Panipat, which paves the way for the board’s formal establishment.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana cabinet decisions: Only CNG, EV and cleaner fuel vehicles for cab aggregators in NCR
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana cabinet decisions: Only CNG, EV and cleaner fuel vehicles for cab aggregators in NCR
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