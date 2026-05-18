Haryana cabinet to decide fate of new industrial policy today

{Make in Haryana Industrial Policy-2026 sets lofty target of ₹5 lakh crore investment, 10 lakh jobs}

One of the lofty targets of the “Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026” is to attract ₹ 5 lakh crore fresh investment and generate 10 lakh new jobs in the next five years. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Two-and-a-half-months after promising in 2026-27 budget proposals to roll out sector-specific industrial policies, the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s Council of Ministers will take up “Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026” during the cabinet meeting on Monday, it is learnt.

Under the umbrella of the main policy, at least 10 different industrial policies, particularly dealing with diverse sectors and giving a fresh fillip to attract investment and increase avenues of employment by promoting green industry, agriculture-based industry, will be placed before the cabinet for approval.

One of the lofty targets of the “Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026” is to attract ₹5 lakh crore fresh investment and generate 10 lakh new jobs in the next five years.

People familiar with the matter say at the core of the proposed policy framework is the state’s next phase of industrial expansion that promotes incentives while laying down a broader economic vision for Haryana’s industrial growth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The focus of the policy is also on emerging and high-growth sectors, including semiconductors, creative industries, pharmaceuticals and agriculture-based industries. The new policy promises to position Haryana as a leading destination for investments while boosting employment generation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The focus of the policy is also on emerging and high-growth sectors, including semiconductors, creative industries, pharmaceuticals and agriculture-based industries. The new policy promises to position Haryana as a leading destination for investments while boosting employment generation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} While presenting the budget proposals on March 2, the CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, had said that drafts of “12 industrial policies” had been prepared. These drafts, Saini said, included a new semiconductor policy, pharmaceutical and medical device policy, toys and sports equipment policy, and animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While presenting the budget proposals on March 2, the CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, had said that drafts of “12 industrial policies” had been prepared. These drafts, Saini said, included a new semiconductor policy, pharmaceutical and medical device policy, toys and sports equipment policy, and animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “All these policies will be implemented in 2026–27 fiscal,” Saini had said and proposed to establish common industrial secretariats comprising all concerned departments at Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar and Rewari to prevent investors from visiting multiple departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All these policies will be implemented in 2026–27 fiscal,” Saini had said and proposed to establish common industrial secretariats comprising all concerned departments at Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar and Rewari to prevent investors from visiting multiple departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

People privy to the matter said the draft of the new policy has been prepared in line with the announcements the CM has already made and based on the feedback received from industrialists with whom Saini has held extensive discussion.

The policy promises to fulfil the commitment the government has made to ensure timely payments to investors, including to pay 8% interest annually to industrialists in case of delayed payments by government departments from the due date.

They say as per the commitment of the government to ensure transparency and settling incentives in a time bound manner, 50% of the incentive amount will be released to industrial houses in a week, while the remaining 50% incentive will be paid in 45 working days after due verification.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As in the budget proposals, it was announced that financial incentives will be made available for industrial investment across all blocks, the policy assures that incentives will reach every block of the state.

It is learnt that under the new policy, capital subsidy will be provided for new industrial investment and recruitment of youth registered on the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam portal. Incentives will be offered for research and development also.

One of the key proposals of the policy pertains to state goods and services tax (SGST) reimbursement, the benefit which is likely to be given to large and mega units for a certain number of years along with capital subsidy that may range from 5% up to 30%.

Those in the know say another feature of this incentive driven policy is to promote local employment as the policy proposes to increase the employment generation subsidy from ₹48,000 to up to ₹1 lakh per employee. And in line with the poll manifesto commitments of the BJP government, the units hiring through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam portal will get reimbursement of both employer and employee EPF contributions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BOX

A blueprint for manufacturing, sustainable growth

Haryana Electronics System Design and Manufacturing Policy 2026: To attract investment in electronics manufacturing and semiconductors.

Haryana Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Manufacturing Policy 2026: To attract investment in medicines and medical devices.

Haryana Toys and Sports Equipment Manufacturing Policy 2026: To promote MSME participation in the toys and sports equipment sector.

Haryana Electronics Waste Recycling Policy 2026: This policy will promote e-waste collection, segregation and recycling.

Haryana AVGC-XR Policy 2026: To promote skill development in animation

Haryana Agri business policy 2026: Under this food processing units, packaging units will be promoted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Pawan Sharma ...Read More Pawan Sharma, based in Chandigarh, is Assistant Editor in HT and presently writes on Haryana's politics and governance. During different stints over the past two decades, he covered Punjab extensively for 10 years and before that judiciary and Himachal Pradesh with focus on high-impact news breaking and investigative journalism. Read Less

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON