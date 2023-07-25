Haryana Central Committee of Examinations postponed departmental exam to Aug 19

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 25, 2023 10:13 PM IST

The Haryana Central Committee of Examinations on Tuesday notified the rescheduling of the departmental examination for assistant commissioners, extra assistant commissioners, tehsildars of revenue department, officers/officials of forest department, co-operative department, and SDOs/BDPOs of development and panchayats department.

As per the notification issued by Aditya Dahiya, secretary, Central committee of examination, the examination, which was originally slated for August 15, 2023 (Independence Day), has been rescheduled to August 19, 2023. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the notification issued by Aditya Dahiya, secretary, Central committee of examination, the examination, which was originally slated for August 15, 2023 (Independence Day), has been rescheduled to August 19, 2023.

