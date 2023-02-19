Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana chief minister flags off 70 new non-AC buses in Panchkula

Published on Feb 19, 2023 02:59 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagging off the buses in Panchkula on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

As part of efforts to streamline the city’s transportation network, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday flagged off 70 standard non-AC buses meeting BS VI emission norms.

While flagging off the buses from Panchkula, Khattar said strengthening public transport was one of the key issues for the state government and that efforts were being made to ensure sustainable transport systems.

“Providing affordable, safe, efficient public transport services in Haryana and adjoining areas is our utmost priority. The government plans to buy 550 electric buses, 50 electric buses will ply in Gurugram and 50 at Faridabad,” Khattar said.

“Earlier the department used to purchase bus chassis from bus/chassis manufacturers and thereafter bus body fabrication is done by Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation (HREC), Gurugram, which takes more time to carry out bus body fabrication on the supplied chassis resulting in the delayed supply of fully built-up buses to the depots,” shared the chief minister.

Notably, the fully-built buses have added features such as destination boards for updated information to the travellers, vehicle location tracking devices (VLTD), panic buttons as per CMVR and pneumatically controlled front service doors for better control in the buses by drivers.

The state transport’s proposal to procure 1,000 fully built-up standard non–AC buses meeting BS VI emission norms were approved by a high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) under the CM’s chairpersonship.

As per the plans, 400 fully built-up standard non-AC buses are likely to be delivered to the city by March 31, 2023, while the remaining will arrive by June-end.

