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Haryana: Citing procurement issues, farmers block highways

Dharnas organised at toll plazas from 11 am to 3 pm; according to farmers, the new rules, along with issues with the online portal, were creating difficulties in wheat procurement

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 07:04 am IST
By Sunil Rahar/Bhavey Nagpal, Rohtak/karnal
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Farmer outfits under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday observed dharnas for four hours (11 am to 3 pm) at toll plazas across the state and blocked highways to oppose the newly introduced rules for the procurement of mustard and wheat. They said the new rules, along with issues with the online portal, were creating difficulties in wheat procurement.

Protests were organised across the state and several highways were blocked.

Farmer organisations warned the state government of large agitation if their voices were ignored. Among the places which witnessed the protest were Makrauli toll plaza in Rohtak, Landhri-Chikanwas toll plaza on Hisar-Sirsa road and Mayyar on Hisar-Rohtak road.

Traffic disruptions were reported from Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Bhiwani, Sonepat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and other parts of the state as farmers occupied grain markets and highways, and the situation eased after farmers’ lifted their dharna at 3 pm.

A heated argument took place between agitators and Hansi police at Ramayan toll plaza as the agitators blocked all lanes nearly for 50 minutes.

Farmer leader Preet Singh from Rohtak said they were protesting against the new rule under which only those farmers, who are registered on the Meri Fasal- Mera Byora, were allowed to sell their rabi crops in the mandis. Another rule requiring farmers to reach mandis only at the allotted time for which slot booking has to be ensured earlier is also being opposed.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Citing procurement issues, farmers block highways
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Citing procurement issues, farmers block highways
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