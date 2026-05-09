BJP MLA from Pataudi, Bimla Chaudhary, has vowed to arrange marriages for unmarried youth if voters support the party’s candidate, Vinita Pipal, for the chairperson position in the upcoming Rewari municipal council (MC) elections on May 10.

Later during an interaction with the media, Chaudhary elaborated on her statement, saying she hails from Palwal and had previously arranged marriages for youth from Rewari, Rampura, and Bijlighar areas. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a gathering in Rewari, the MLA told the crowd, “Today, from this stage, I make another promise to bachelors: I take the responsibility of getting their marriages done. You just give your blessings and ensure Vinita’s victory.”

However, the unusual pledge drew laughter from the audience as Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao, who was also present, remarked that Chaudhary had opened a “marriage bureau” in Rewari and expressed hope that she would fulfill her promise.

Later during an interaction with the media, Chaudhary elaborated on her statement, saying she hails from Palwal and had previously arranged marriages for youth from Rewari, Rampura, and Bijlighar areas. “No marriageable youth would be left bachelor now. First vote, then get your marriage done,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, another BJP leader, Satish Khola, assured that the monthly pension launched by the state government for unmarried people would be provided to those who had not married after the age of 45. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, another BJP leader, Satish Khola, assured that the monthly pension launched by the state government for unmarried people would be provided to those who had not married after the age of 45. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Whether it’s a boy or a girl, we will give a pension to all the unmarried youths. MLA Chaudhary is saying she will get all the unmarried boys and girls married. The guarantee of marriage is hers, and the guarantee of pension is mine. If anyone is left out, feel free to call me,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Whether it’s a boy or a girl, we will give a pension to all the unmarried youths. MLA Chaudhary is saying she will get all the unmarried boys and girls married. The guarantee of marriage is hers, and the guarantee of pension is mine. If anyone is left out, feel free to call me,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following a skewed sex-ratio, the rising number of unmarried youth has become a serious issue in the southern districts of Haryana. This is not the first time a BJP leader in Haryana has made a similar promise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a skewed sex-ratio, the rising number of unmarried youth has become a serious issue in the southern districts of Haryana. This is not the first time a BJP leader in Haryana has made a similar promise. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2014, senior party leader and former minister Om Prakash Dhankhar promised that no youth in the state would remain unmarried, even suggesting bringing brides from Bihar—a remark that sparked controversy at the time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Mohan Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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