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Haryana civil polls: BJP’s Pataudi MLA vows to find brides for bachelors in Rewari if party wins

However, the unusual pledge drew laughter from the audience as Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao, who was also present, remarked that Chaudhary had opened a “marriage bureau” in Rewari and expressed hope that she would fulfill her promise

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:08 am IST
By Neeraj Mohan, Rohtak
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BJP MLA from Pataudi, Bimla Chaudhary, has vowed to arrange marriages for unmarried youth if voters support the party’s candidate, Vinita Pipal, for the chairperson position in the upcoming Rewari municipal council (MC) elections on May 10.

Later during an interaction with the media, Chaudhary elaborated on her statement, saying she hails from Palwal and had previously arranged marriages for youth from Rewari, Rampura, and Bijlighar areas. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering in Rewari, the MLA told the crowd, “Today, from this stage, I make another promise to bachelors: I take the responsibility of getting their marriages done. You just give your blessings and ensure Vinita’s victory.”

However, the unusual pledge drew laughter from the audience as Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao, who was also present, remarked that Chaudhary had opened a “marriage bureau” in Rewari and expressed hope that she would fulfill her promise.

Later during an interaction with the media, Chaudhary elaborated on her statement, saying she hails from Palwal and had previously arranged marriages for youth from Rewari, Rampura, and Bijlighar areas. “No marriageable youth would be left bachelor now. First vote, then get your marriage done,” she said.

In 2014, senior party leader and former minister Om Prakash Dhankhar promised that no youth in the state would remain unmarried, even suggesting bringing brides from Bihar—a remark that sparked controversy at the time.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana civil polls: BJP’s Pataudi MLA vows to find brides for bachelors in Rewari if party wins
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana civil polls: BJP’s Pataudi MLA vows to find brides for bachelors in Rewari if party wins
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