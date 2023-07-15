Atal Canteens to remain open round the year: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens, established in mandis of the state, would remain open in off-season too. Earlier, these canteens used to be operational only during the procurement season. Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens, established in mandis of the state, would remain open in off-season too. (HT File)

Khattar made this announcement while presiding over a review meeting of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) at Chandigarh.

He said that at present 25 Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens are operational in various mandis of the state, where food is being provided to farmers and labourers at a subsidised rate of ₹10. There is a proposal to set up 15 more such canteens in different mandis of the state and these would be started soon, he added. The CM directed that the chief engineer of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board should be appointed as the nodal officer to monitor the roads of five districts of the state which have been given to the zila parishad. He also directed that after conducting mapping, all necessary facilities should be provided in the mandis as per the requirement. Besides, he directed the officers to carry out a survey to identify “Kacha Rasta” of 5 karam (27-ft) in the state and submit report in this regard at the earliest.

