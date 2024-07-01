 Haryana CM approves ₹44 crore annually for paediatric ICUs - Hindustan Times
Haryana CM approves 44 crore annually for paediatric ICUs

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2024 05:20 PM IST

Of the total sum, ₹38.8 crore would be used each year to engage the services of medical personnel and ensure the smooth running of 12 such units

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved 44 crore a year to strengthen the 12-bed paediatric ICU units in district hospitals across the state, health minister Dr Kamal Gupta said.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved 44 crore a year to strengthen the 12-bed paediatric ICU units in district hospitals across the state. (HT Photo)

The minister said the 12-bed paediatric HDU/ICU units were initially set up under the emergency Covid response package. He said of the 44 crore, 38.8 crore would be utilised annually to engage the services of medical personnel for ensuring the smooth running of the units.

Dr Gupta said recruitment of this workforce will be conducted through walk-in interviews.

