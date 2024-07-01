Haryana CM approves 44 crore annually for paediatric ICUs

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved ₹44 crore a year to strengthen the 12-bed paediatric ICU units in district hospitals across the state, health minister Dr Kamal Gupta said. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved ₹ 44 crore a year to strengthen the 12-bed paediatric ICU units in district hospitals across the state. (HT Photo)

The minister said the 12-bed paediatric HDU/ICU units were initially set up under the emergency Covid response package. He said of the ₹44 crore, ₹38.8 crore would be utilised annually to engage the services of medical personnel for ensuring the smooth running of the units.

Dr Gupta said recruitment of this workforce will be conducted through walk-in interviews.