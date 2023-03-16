Haryana CM: Connect Pinjore, Kalka with Chandigarh, Zirakpur via Metro in Phase 1

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that Panchkula’s Pinjore and Kalka towns should have Metro rail connectivity from Chandigarh and Zirakpur, respectively, under the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP). He said that these routes should be included in the first phase of the Metro project.

Chandigarh administrator and Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (second from left) accompanied by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (second from right), Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Maan (extreme left) and UT adviser Dharam Pal before the meeting on the comprehensive mobility plan for Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The chief minister was speaking during a meeting of the comprehensive mobility plan, chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh.

Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Maan, UT adviser Dharam Pal, Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, chief principal secretary to chief minister, DS Dhesi, additional chief secretary, town and country planning Arun Gupta, along with senior officers from the Union Territory and Punjab were present during the meeting.

A detailed presentation on the comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali was given by officials of Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES). Various proposals for mass rapid transport system to tackle the growing traffic congestion was discussed.

During the meeting, the Haryana chief minister suggested that important places, such as the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Punjab and Haryana high court, Secretariat and Vidhan Sabha should be added in the first phase of the Metro.

“Pinjore and Kalka should be connected with Chandigarh under the Metro plan as they are the gateway to Himachal Pradesh and movement of a large number of people takes places towards Panchkula and Chandigarh on a daily basis. This will further strengthen the Panchkula-Chandigarh connectivity, ensuring smooth flow of traffic,” he said.

Khattar also suggested that airport connectivity to Panchkula should be considered under the plan.

“The Metro should aim to improve and facilitate airport connectivity. A timeline in this regard should be prepared and it should be included under the mobility plan,” he said.

The chief minister suggested that the area across the Ghaggar river and New Panchkula extension should also be included in the expansion of the Metro.