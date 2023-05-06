Haryana CM flags off pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens

Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yojana, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday flagged off the first batch of buses carrying around 200 senior citizens from Panchkula for Ayodhya Yatra.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagging off the first batch of buses from Panchkula for Ayodhya Yatra on Friday. (HT Photo)

The buses will reach Ambala Cantonment and from there, the passengers will travel to Ayodhya via train. The state government will bear the travel expenses of these passengers from May 5 to 8.

The chief minister said the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yojana, which had been started from Panchkula, will be implemented in the entire state, under which arrangements will be made to send senior citizens for pilgrimage.

CM celebrates 70th birthday at Shishu Greh

Khattar celebrated his 70th birthday at Shishu Greh, Haryana State Council for Child Welfare, Sector 15. The chief minister presented gifts to children and advised them to focus on studies.

He was also apprised of the virtual classroom being run for Classes 6 to 10. Presently, 50 children are studying through the virtual classroom.

