Haryana CM invites Tesla to open manufacturing unit in state

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday offered state support to US multinational automotive and clean energy company, Tesla, for setting up a manufacturing unit in the state.

A delegation of Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Tesla Inc, met Saini to invite him for the inauguration of a Tesla Experience Centre being set up at Gurugram.

The delegation was led by the company’s south-east Asia director, Isabel Fan.

After launching in Mumbai in July and Delhi in August, Elon Musk’s Tesla India Motor and Energy Pvt Ltd has leased nearly 51,000 sq ft of super built-up area at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road, Gurugram, for nine years at a starting monthly rent of ₹40.17 lakh.

Gurugram is a major automobile hub, primarily due to the large manufacturing and corporate presence of companies like Maruti Suzuki. The region is home to several manufacturing plants, component suppliers, and corporate headquarters for major automotive players.